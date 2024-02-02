Hollywood actor Cher's best roles

What's the story Rarely has Hollywood seen an iconic pop star nail their career transition to the film industry like Cher's. After years of struggles and hurdles, Cher's acting career finally shined brightest in her 40s and she won her first Academy Award for her performance in the 1988 film Moonstruck. We have curated some of her best and most standout performances in Hollywood movies.

'Silkwood' (1983)

Cher delivers a compelling performance as Dolly Pelliker, a co-worker and friend of Karen Silkwood (Meryl Streep) in Mike Nichols's biopic Silkwood. The film revolves around the true story of Silkwood's exposure to hazardous materials at a plutonium processing plant. Cher's portrayal contributes to the film's exploration of corporate negligence and the personal sacrifices made to pursue justice.

'Mask' (1985)

In Mask, Cher delivers a poignant performance as Rusty Dennis, a fiercely protective mother of a son with craniodiaphyseal dysplasia. The film chronicles their challenges and triumphs as they navigate societal prejudices. Her portrayal is marked by sensitivity and strength, bringing authenticity to the character. Cher's nuanced acting contributes to the film's emotional impact, highlighting themes of love, acceptance, and resilience.

'Moonstruck' (1987)

In the film Moonstruck, Cher delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Loretta Castorini, a widowed bookkeeper navigating love and family dynamics in an Italian-American community. Her portrayal is a delicate balance of strength and vulnerability, capturing the essence of a woman discovering passion unexpectedly. The actor's magnetic screen presence and nuanced acting elevate the romantic comedy, earning her acclaim.

'Mermaids' (1990)

In the whimsical film Mermaids, Cher takes on the role of Rachel Flax, a free-spirited single mother raising two daughters. Her performance captures the character's eccentricity and determination, navigating the challenges of love and motherhood. The film's blend of humor and heart, combined with Cher's magnetic presence, creates a charming narrative that explores the complexities of family bonds and personal growth.

'Burlesque' (2010)

Cher dazzles as Tess, the seasoned owner of a struggling Los Angeles burlesque club in Steven Antin's backstage musical film Burlesque. Her commanding presence and powerhouse vocals anchor the film. As a mentor to a young singer (Christina Aguilera), Cher's character embodies resilience and passion. Her performance, along with the film's glamorous musical numbers, make this modern musical drama excel.