Poonam Pandey has sadly passed away

Poonam Pandey (32) dies due to cervical cancer, says post

By Isha Sharma 12:19 pm Feb 02, 202412:19 pm

What's the story In a shocking piece of news, model-actor and internet personality Poonam Pandey has tragically passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. The news was confirmed through an Instagram post, which read, "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness." Her manager confirmed to News18 that she died on Thursday night.

Next Article

Know more

Medical jargon: What is cervical cancer?

Per Mayo Clinic, "Cervical cancer is a growth of cells that starts in the cervix. The cervix is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina." "When cervical cancer happens, it's often first treated with surgery to remove the cancer. Other treatments may include medicines to kill the cancer cells. Options might include chemotherapy and targeted therapy medicines." "Radiation therapy with powerful energy beams also may be used. Sometimes treatment combines radiation with low-dose chemotherapy."

Mourning

Pandey's death is being mourned by fans and industry

The sudden loss of the young star has left her fans and the entertainment industry in shock. Pandey reportedly died at her residence in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by India TV. Known for her bold and daring personality, Pandey made a significant impact on the Indian entertainment scene. Tributes are pouring in from across the nation for her soul's peace.

Reactions

However, some netizens felt it was a hoax

While Pandey's demise at such a young age has certainly come as a shock, people are finding it difficult to wrap their heads around the news, with several thinking it's a "marketing gimmick for a new project." An Instagram user wrote, "How is this possible? How could someone die of cancer instantly?" while another said, "Please post a proper message or don't post at all. Is the account hacked?" Notably, comments on this post have been limited.

Internet sensation

Was active on Instagram; made last post four days back

Known for engaging in various controversies throughout her career, Pandey had a loyal fan following on Instagram, where she has 1.2M followers. Pandey used to regularly post photos from her personal and professional life, mainly her modeling photoshoots. Her last post was made just four days ago, where she could be seen attending an event on a cruise. Pandey had captioned it, "White and black: the yin and yang that balance my life."

Career

Take a quick look at her career

Pandey stepped into the movies in 2013 with the film Nasha, co-starring Shivam Patil and Sheetal Singh. Then, in 2014, she made a special appearance in the film Love is Poison and was also a part of projects such as Aa Gaya Hero, The Journey of Karma, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4. In 2022, she was seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp and emerged as a semi-finalist.