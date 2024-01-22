Mahesh Babu pens sweet note on wife Namrata's 52nd birthday

By Aikantik Bag 12:15 pm Jan 22, 202412:15 pm

Namrata Shirodkar turned 52 years old on Monday

Actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar, known for films such as Vaastav: The Reality and LOC Kargil, is celebrating her 52nd birthday on Monday. On this occasion, her husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a heartfelt birthday message for her. In his loving post, he expressed appreciation for another year of togetherness and acknowledged her role in making his days brighter.

Babu's heartfelt note for wife

The Guntur Kaaram actor penned, "Happy birthday NSG... Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better; Have a rocking 2024!!!" The couple is known for their adorable displays of affection on social media. Work-wise, the Maharshi star is reportedly en route to Germany for pre-production work on his upcoming film with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli.

