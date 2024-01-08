'Devara' glimpse: Jr. NTR to splash vengeance-filled blood on celluloid

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Jan 08, 202404:29 pm

'Devara' releases on April 5

Jr. NTR fans, the day has finally arrived! After the humongous success of the Academy Award-winning RRR, superstar NTR is set to dominate the celluloid with rage and charisma. The makers have unveiled the highly anticipated first glimpse of Devara and is nothing short of extraordinary. NTR's captivating persona is set to meet the daunting Saif Ali Khan at Devara's Red Sea!

More about the teaser

This special sneak peek at the world built by Koratala Siva is interesting and the pulsating background score by Anirudh Ravichander takes the teaser higher by a few notches. The teaser is dark and gritty and showcases NTR in a full-on action mode. The movie marks Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut and the film is set to release on April 5.

