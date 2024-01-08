Know about Emmy-winning documentary NatGeo's 'The Territory'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:27 pm Jan 08, 2024

NatGeo's 'The Territory' recently won Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

National Geographic's The Territory has won the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking. Directed by Alex Pritz, the film follows the indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people as they protect their Amazon rainforest territory in Brazil. Pritz, along with producers Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Will N Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett, and executive producer Txai Suruí, shared the award. Here's everything about the series.

'The Territory' sheds light on struggles of Brazil's indigeneous people

The documentary offers an immersive look at the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people's battle against deforestation caused by farmers and illegal settlers. It also focuses on the importance of the indigenous territory in fighting climate change due to its rich biodiversity. Bitaté Uru-eu-wau-wau—an emerging leader of his group, who attended the Emmy ceremony—stated that the film brings global attention to their fight and calls on the Brazilian government to protect all indigenous territories. It is available to stream on Disney+.

Documentary was shot for a whopping 3 years!

Interestingly, this documentary is filmed over three years. The Territory incorporates footage captured by the indigenous people themselves, providing an authentic perspective on the ongoing crisis. Recognized at the Zurich Film Festival as the Best Science Film Festival and honored at the Seattle International Film Festival with the Golden Space Needle Award for Best Documentary, it stands as a testament to the power of truthful storytelling.

Sundance to BAFTA: 'The Territory's long list of accolades

The Territory has not only achieved success in its mission to raise awareness but also garnered notable accolades. At the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, it won the prestigious Audience Award and World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award. Filmmaker Pritz earned recognition as a 2022 BAFTA Breakthrough recipient. Additional nominations and wins include the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards and the International Wildlife Film Festival.

Other standout documentaries in Emmy's Exceptional Merit category

Following his Emmy win, Pritz told Deadline, "We share this award with communities around the world who are standing up in defense of our planet's continued habitability and fighting for a better future." The Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking category featured notable nominees including Last Flight Home by Ondi Timoner and David Turner, The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? by Mohammed Ali Naqvi, and Aftershock by Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee.