'HanuMan' trailer: Tejja Sajja starrer promises a visual spectacle

By Aikantik Bag 12:38 pm Dec 19, 202312:38 pm

'HanuMan' trailer is out now

The much-awaited trailer for the Indian superhero film HanuMan has finally been dropped, unveiling a visually stunning adventure set in the mythical realm of Anjanadri. Directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie has generated immense excitement since its teaser went viral. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy, HanuMan is slated for a worldwide release on January 12, 2024.

Plotline and cast of the film

The story revolves around the epic clash between good and evil. The menacing supervillain, portrayed by Vinay Rai, invades Anjanadri with his army, seeking ultimate power to conquer the world. The cast includes Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Raj Deepak Shetty, among others. The movie is the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

