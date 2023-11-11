Telugu actor Chandramohan (82) dies due to cardiac arrest

Telugu actor Chandramohan (82) dies due to cardiac arrest

12:23 pm Nov 11, 2023

Telugu actor Chandramohan (82) is no more. RIP

Veteran Telugu actor Chandramohan, known for his work on films such as Rangula Ratnam and Padaharella Vayasu, is no more. He was reportedly 82. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest at around 9:45am at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, per Eenadu. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The last rites will be held on Monday (November 13).

Quick glance at his filmography

Cousin of legendary Telugu filmmaker K Viswanath, Chandramohan debuted with Rangula Ratnam (1966). He went on to act in nearly 1,000 films, including 150 as the lead. Some popular films include Sukha Duhkalu, Chandamama Raave, Shankarabharanam, Athanokkade, Naalai Namadhe, andVeguchukka Pagatichukka, and Darling, among others. He received six Nandi Awards (presented by Andhra Pradesh's government) for films like Rangula Ratnam, Chandamama Raave, and Athanokkade.

Colleagues, fans remember him; Jr. NTR leads tributes

Tributes have poured in for the veteran artist from celebrities and fans alike on social media. RRR actor Jr. NTR tweeted in Telugu, "It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan garu, who has earned special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

