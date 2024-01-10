'Love & Marriage: Huntsville's Martell Holt nabbed for domestic violence

Martell Holt nabbed in domestic violence incident

Martell Holt, star of the hit reality show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, was arrested on Wednesday in Alabama on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Per reports, Holt was booked for third-degree domestic violence and harassing communications. He was released approximately three hours later. Notably, the show—which has been renewed for a seventh season—follows three successful black couples as they collaborate on a real estate project called The Comeback Group to revitalize Huntsville, Alabama.

Holt's background and career

Before joining the world of reality television, Holt worked as an educator and coach. He is also an accomplished author and serves as the CEO of the Holt Brand. The reality TV star has been featured in all six seasons of Love & Marriage, with nearly 60 episodes under his belt. He is now divorced from his co-star Melody Holt and has recently been seen on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, dating its longtime star Shereé Whitfield.

His previous legal challenges

This is not the first time Holt has faced legal issues. In 2022, his ex-wife sought a protection order for their four children. During their divorce, Holt sought sole physical custody, accusing Melody of violating clauses in a March 2021 order. He claimed she hindered his communication with the children, citing an incident in November 2021 when she allegedly served him with a trespass notice for stopping by to say goodnight. Melody countered, asserting he arrived unannounced without permission.

When a petition against Holt unveiled troubling details

What's more, in 2022, a petition emerged seeking the removal of Holt from Love & Marriage, citing concerns about his alleged "dangerous and unhinged behavior." The petition outlined accusations of infidelity, detailing an extramarital affair that led to the birth of a child outside the marriage. Additionally, it mentioned Holt's legal actions against Melody, including suing her for daycare expenses. Further claims accusations of stealing $17K from their joint bank account before the divorce was finalized.

Meanwhile, know more about the show 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Love & Marriage: Huntsville has experienced considerable success since its debut in 2019, becoming the highest-rated original non-sports series on Saturday nights for key Black demographics across broadcast and cable networks. The show is aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). Notably, the couples featured on the show are known for their close friendships and active social lives. They navigate the complexities of love and marriage while working on the project.