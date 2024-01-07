'Guntur Kaaram' trailer showcases Mahesh Babu's action prowess! Check here

By Tanvi Gupta 09:39 pm Jan 07, 202409:39 pm

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Guntur Kaaram's trailer is out now!

Hold on to your seats, as the much-anticipated trailer of Guntur Kaaram is finally out! Headlined by Mahesh Babu, the film is set to hit theaters on Friday (January 12). This exhilarating flick reportedly follows the story of an underworld king in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who falls for a journalist exposing the city's illegal activities. This film marks the third collaboration between Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas, following their previous hits Athadu and Khaleja.

Why does this story matter?

As 2024 unfolds, South Indian cinema is gearing up for a promising start, particularly with the much-anticipated Pongal/Makara Sankranti weekend featuring a diverse array of film releases. Among the notable contenders in this cinematic race are Guntur Kaaram, Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Dhanush's Captain Miller, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav, and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. Only time will reveal the standout performer in this crowded field.

Trailer: Babu's blockbuster entry is whistle-worthy!

Guntur Kaaram's action-packed trailer, spanning two minutes and 47 seconds, opens with a press conference featuring Babu's on-screen mother (Ramya Krishnan), hinting at a significant emotional turn. As it progresses, Babu showcases his high-octane action avatar, revealing the remarkable physical transformation he underwent over nearly two years. Effortlessly taking on multiple gangs, he exudes his signature charismatic style. The trailer also teases the sizzling chemistry between Babu and Sreeleela. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, this marks Babu's 28th film.

Take a look at the trailer here

Meet the ensemble cast and crew

Babu, Sreeleela, and Krishnan aside, the film features a star-studded cast of Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and more. Srinivas takes the helm as both writer and director, with S Thaman composing the music and Manoj Paramahamsa handling the cinematography. Naveen Nooli is in charge of editing. Initially, Pooja Hegde was slated for the lead role but was replaced by Sreeleela due to scheduling conflicts.

Surpassed $350K mark in US/Canada even before trailer release

Guntur Kaaram is gearing up for a blockbuster opening at the North American box office, according to trade analyst Nishit Shaw. The film has reportedly smashed the $350K mark in the USA/Canada market for the opening day, including premieres, showcasing a solid advance booking trend. Per Sacnilk, the movie sold 12,500 tickets in North America, a notable feat considering that thus happened even before the trailer was unveiled.

