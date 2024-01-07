Why Indian celebrities are calling for boycotting Maldives: Controversy explained

By Tanvi Gupta 07:54 pm Jan 07, 202407:54 pm

Maldives tourism controversy over PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit explained

Indian celebrities rallied behind a campaign to boycott Maldives tourism on Sunday after several Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. On Thursday, he posted pictures/videos from his recent visit to Lakshadweep, promoting tourism. A controversy was triggered after now-suspended Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts Mariyam Shiuna criticized PM Modi's visit in a now-deleted X post. This sparked calls for a boycott of the Maldives and its tourist destinations by Indians.

First, know what exactly happened

PM Modi's pictures/videos from Lakshadweep showcased interactions with locals, coastal views, and snorkeling. A row erupted when Shiuna referred to him as a "clown" and "puppet of Israel." Other politicians, including MP Zahid Rameez, also mocked the visit. He reportedly took a racist dig, stating, "The idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the (Indian) rooms will be the biggest downfall." Three Maldivian ministers—Shiuna, Malsha, and Hassan Zihan—have been suspended.

'Why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate?': Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar denounced the Maldivian politicians' comments against India and stressed the importance of maintaining dignity. He tweeted, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from the Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians." "Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors, but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate?" Urging people to support Indian tourism, he added "#ExploreIndianIslands" to his post.

Celebrities promote Indian islands as alternative destinations

Other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and John Abraham and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra have also urged people on social media to visit Indian islands. Chopra tweeted, "'India Out' was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it's up to us, Indians, to choose wisely." Abraham posted, "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of "Atithi Devo Bhava" and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #ExploreIndianIslands (sic)."

Cricket legend Tendulkar shared memories of Sindhudurg

In the wake of the controversy, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared his fond memories of visiting Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, on social media, praising India's stunning coastlines and pristine islands. He encouraged fellow Indians to explore the country's diverse locations. Tendulkar wrote, "250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted and more." "Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories," he said, adding "ExploreIndianIslands."

How Maldives government responded to controversy

Despite widespread criticism and boycott calls, the Maldivian ministers have not apologized or retracted their statements. However, the Maldives government issued a statement acknowledging the derogatory remarks against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. It also clarified that these opinions were personal and did not represent the government's views. The statement also noted that relevant authorities will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks.

Maldives: Indian tourist influx hits record high

According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry, Indian tourists dominated the island nation's visits last year, with 1.75 million arrivals until December 2023, a 12.6% surge from 2022. On Sunday, Bipasha Basu marked her 45th birthday there, joining the list of Bollywood celebrities like Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani, who frequent the Maldives. Taapsee Pannu and Parineeti Chopra also recently enjoyed trips to the country.