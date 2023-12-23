Wrestlers in Congress lap: Brij Bhushan on WFI election protest

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 08:51 pm Dec 23, 202308:51 pm

Brij Bhushan has reacted to protest over new WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday claimed the protesting wrestlers were "sitting on the Congress's lap." He said such wrestlers would get no support for this. This came in response to the opposition of some wrestlers to the election of Singh's close aide, Sanjay Singh, as the new WFI chief.

Why does this story matter?

Wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia on Friday returned his Padma Shri award as a sign of protest. Separately, Olympic medalist Sakshee Malikkh also announced her retirement. Earlier this year, Punia, Malikkh, and several wrestlers held a five-month-long protest against Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers. After Sanjay was appointed the WFI chief on Thursday, the protesting wrestlers expressed extreme disappointment.

Should I hang myself to fight them, asks Singh

In response to the fresh protest by wrestlers, including Punia and Malikkh, Singh said, "Other wrestlers aren't supporting the protesting ones as they are sitting on Congress's lap." "Now, to fight them, should I hang myself?" he asked. The former WFI chief said that the protest of wrestlers had been affecting the development of the sport in the country for over 11 months.

Singh terms appointment of new WFI chief 'fair elections'

Singh said the appointment of Sanjay as the WFI chief was done through "fair elections" with a clear majority. "Tell me, if top wrestlers are still protesting and [Malikkh] has bid farewell to the sport, what can I do to help?" "They have been hurling abuses at us for months. Who has given them the right to do so?" the sexual harassment-accused MP questioned.

WFI elections delayed after court stay

The WFI elections—initially set for June and later for August—were delayed due to a Punjab and Haryana High Court order extending a stay until September 25. The polls were finally held on Thursday in Delhi, wherein Singh secured 40 of 47 votes against Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran. Previously, he served as the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body's vice-president, besides holding several WFI ones.

Malikkh announces retirement, Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

Following Singh's election, several wrestlers, including Malikkh, Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, held a press conference. There, Malikkh declared her retirement from wrestling in protest, describing Sanjay as Singh's "business partner and a close aide." On Friday, Punia tried to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi but was stopped at Kartavya Path, where he kept his Padma Shri medallion on a footpath.