'Distressed, disturbed': 1983 Cricket World Cup winners over wrestlers' protest

The wrestlers have been protesting against the WFI chief for over a month

The 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team issued a joint statement on Friday, urging the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not to take any hasty decisions. "We are distressed...disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We're also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga," it read.

Protesting wrestlers were detained by police on Sunday

The cricketers, including former captain Kapil Dev﻿ and legendary player Sunil Gavaskar, were referring to the visuals of the Delhi Police manhandling protesting wrestlers on Sunday, which shocked the nation. Top grapplers, including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, were detained and booked for violating law and order while attempting to march toward the new Parliament.

Wrestlers went to Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

On Tuesday, the wrestlers took their protest to Haridwar to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the Ganga River. However, they were stopped by farmer leaders, who sought a five-day deadline to address their grievances. "Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy," the cricketers' statement further read.

Scuffle breaks out between khap members in Haryana

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the members of the khap panchayat during their meeting on the issue of protesting wrestlers in Haryana's Kurukshetra earlier on Friday. In a video shared by ANI, several people were seen lashing out at each other. However, the reason behind the altercation is unknown. Notably, farmer leaders and khap panchayat members have been supporting the ongoing wrestlers' protest.

Will meet President Droupadi Murmu: Tikait assured wrestlers

On Thursday, about 50 representatives of khaps and clan-based outfits met in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar. Addressing the mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait announced they will meet President Droupadi Murmu to press for action against WFI chief Singh. Top grapplers have been demanding Singh's arrest over sexual harassment allegations by seven women wrestlers.

Singh's Ayodhya rally postponed

On Friday, the WFI president said the "show of strength" in Ayodhya in his support had been "postponed for a few days while the police are probing the charges" against him. According to NDTV sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP did not take permission from the administration. Singh had earlier announced that he would address the rally on Monday.

Details of charges against WFI chief emerge

Singh's change of plans came as details regarding the charges against him emerged. The wrestlers' key allegations in the two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Delhi Police include over 10 instances of inappropriate touching and molestation that occurred between 2012 and 2022. This has further mounted pressure on the BJP to sack him from the party and remove him from the WFI.