Telangana: Massive fire breaks out at Hyderabad hospital

1/3

India 1 min read

Telangana: Massive fire breaks out at Hyderabad hospital

By Ramya Patelkhana 07:38 pm Dec 23, 202307:38 pm

The blaze erupted on the top floor of Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad

A massive fire reportedly broke out at a hospital in the Mehdipatnam area of Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, on Saturday evening. The fire accident took place at around 5:30pm on Saturday at Ankura Hospital in Mehdipatnam's Gudimalkapur locality. The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, erupted on the hospital's top floor. No casualties have been reported so far.

2/3

Visuals from the hospital fire in Hyderabad

3/3

5 fire tenders brought blaze under control

Soon after the fire broke out, the hospital management informed the police, who alerted the fire department. As many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service, and the blaze was swiftly brought under control, per Deccan Chronicle. Despite it being a high-intensity fire, no casualties were reported as the hospital authorities quickly evacuated patients from rooms near the fire-hit areas.