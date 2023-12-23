US: Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti, India demands probe

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 02:01 pm Dec 23, 202302:01 pm

Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti in US

A Hindu temple in Newark, California, United States (US), has been defaced with anti-India graffiti and controversial slogans, triggering outrage from the Indian diaspora. The Indian consulate in San Francisco has condemned the incident and called for a probe. The pro-Khalistani graffiti on Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha Shri Swaminarayan Mandir's walls called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a terrorist" and also mentioned "Shaheed (martyr) Bhindranwale."

Vandalism at temples in Canada, the US, and Australia, allegedly by Khalistani supporters, has increased in recent years. Earlier, Canada's Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya raised the issue of rising anti-Hindu and anti-India hate in Canada after a Brampton temple was defaced. India has also accused Canada of providing a safe haven to Khalistani separatists. Meanwhile, in January 2023, three temples in Australia were vandalized.

Hindu American Foundation calls incident potential 'hate crime'

The Hindu American Foundation, which highlighted the incident online, called it a potential "hate crime" and demanded a thorough investigation. It also shared pictures on X showing slogans against India and PM Modi on the walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha temple. The foundation said the Newark Police Department and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division were already informed about it.

Indian consulate demands immediate probe

The Indian consulate in San Francisco condemned the incident and urged the US authorities for an immediate probe and prompt action against the miscreants. "This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," it wrote on X.

Similar incidents of vandalism in past

Such incidents targeting Hindu temples have occurred earlier in the US and neighboring Canada. In January 2019, a temple was damaged in Kentucky by miscreants who sprayed black paint on both the deity and walls. In a similar incident in north Texas, a temple was vandalized with inappropriate images in 2015. In the same year, Hindu temples in Kent and Seattle were also defaced.

Incident comes after US indicted Indian for Pannun assassination plot

The latest Newark incident comes after the US indicted an Indian national over an alleged plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Though such incidents involving temple vandalizations have occurred several times in the past, they gathered more limelight following the controversy over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's June 2023 killing in British Columbia. It also triggered the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row.