India

By Chanshimla Varah 05:52 pm Oct 22, 202305:52 pm

Days after Canada recalled 41 diplomats from India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar explained the reason India asked Canada to scale back its diplomatic presence. He stated that India brought up diplomatic parity due to concerns about "continuous interference" in the country's affairs by Canada. Notably, India has 21 diplomats in Canada, while the North American country had 62 before the 41 were recalled.

Why does this story matter?

India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence at the start of this month amid a deteriorating bilateral relationship. Tensions between the countries rose after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, near Vancouver. For years, India has accused Canada of allowing Sikh separatists, like Nijjar, free rein.