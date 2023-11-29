India forms high-level probe committee over Pannun's alleged assassination plot

The Centre has set up an investigation committee to examine allegations of a plot to kill GS Pannun

The Centre has set up a high-level investigation committee to examine allegations of a plot to assassinate Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday that during discussions over bilateral security cooperation, the US shared inputs regarding the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others. He added that the government formed the panel on November 18, and it will take further action based on the panel's findings.

Why does this story matter?

The Financial Times reported that the US foiled an attack on Pannun and raised concern about India's potential involvement in the plot. Two months earlier, Canada accused India of being involved in designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. While India rejected Canada's claims, it reportedly agreed to investigate the US's allegations. Indian envoy to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, said the difference between India's response to the US and Canada is based on the amount of evidence shared by them.

India takes such inputs seriously: Bagchi

Bagchi said that after the US raised the matter related to the nexus, India indicated that it takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on India's national security interests as well. He added that relevant departments were already looking into the matter. After previously accusing Indian agents of challenging US sovereignty and doing "transnational terrorism," Pannun claimed that the Indian government wants to assassinate him due to his involvement in the global Khalistan referendum movement.

Pannun organizing Khalistan referendum in US

Pannun—a citizen of both the US and Canada—leads the US-based Sikhs for Justice, which India labels a terrorist organization. Pannun declined to clarify whether US authorities warned him before the alleged attack, saying he would let the US government respond. He added that he is focused on organizing the American phase of the Khalistan referendum and sought public support for the creation of a Sikh ethnostate by separating Punjab from India. It will begin on January 28 in San Francisco.

Canada continues to press India for cooperation in investigation

The SFJ has conducted the Khalistan referendum in Canada and previously put up hoardings, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "enemies of Canada." India has repeatedly asked authorities in Canada and some other countries to rein in anti-India activities, but the requests have been in vain. Canada has asked for India's cooperation in the investigation of Nijjar's assassination. However, India has not acceded to the request, saying that Canada has not shared proper evidence.