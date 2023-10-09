China behind Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar's killing, claims activist

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:09 pm Oct 09, 202305:09 pm

Chinese-born activist has linked Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination to China

Chinese-born rights activist and independent blogger Jennifer Zeng has accused Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents of assassinating Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, ANI reported. Zeng alleged the CCP wanted to frame India and trigger tensions between India and the West. She cited Chinese writer and YouTuber Lao Deng, who currently resides in Canada, as her source. Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India, was killed in the parking lot of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

Why does this story matter?

The big claim by Zeng gives a new twist to the Nijjar assassination row, which deteriorated the diplomatic relations between India and Canada to an all-time low last month. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Nijjar, who was labeled a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020. However, India dismissed Canada's claims, calling them politically motivated. The allegations, however, led to a diplomatic row, with both sides expelling each other's envoys.

CCP's alleged 'Ignition Plan,' modus operandi

In a video posted on X, Zeng claimed Nijjar's assassination was part of the CCP's "Ignition Plan," a disruption strategy developed during the party's recent sessions. This plan allegedly was to create a global disruption in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping's policies. Zeng further alleged CCP agents received orders to assassinate Nijjar at a secret meeting in Seattle, United States. The agents then carried out the plan using silenced guns and destroyed evidence such as dash cameras and weapons.

Killers purposely learned Indian-accent English

Moreover, Zeng also claimed that the assassins purposely learned Indian-accented English to implicate India in the crime. She asserted that this was part of the CCP's plot to create discord between India and Western nations. Zeng is a Chinese-born rights activist and journalist who is currently living in the US. Following her major claims, however, neither the Chinese Foreign Ministry nor India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded so far.

Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada

In the wake of Nijjar's assassination, diplomatic relations between India and Canada have deteriorated. The Canadian government first expelled a senior Indian diplomat, accusing New Delhi of involvement in Nijjar's murder. Then, India denied any involvement and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in return. Later, India called for parity in Canada's number of diplomats in India, with MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi previously revealing that discussions are ongoing to achieve this.

More on activist Zeng

Zeng (56) is a Chinese-born rights activist and journalist currently living in the US. She is known to have been associated with a religious movement Falun Gong. Zeng has authored many books, and a prominent one of them is Witnessing History: One Chinese Woman's Fight for Freedom and Falun Gong. She was arrested many times, especially over the said religious movement. Reportedly born in Sichuan, China, she immigrated to Australia in 2001 and then to the US in 2011.