Khalistanis tortured me, UK police took no action: Sikh businessman

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:31 pm Oct 07, 202305:31 pm

Khalistanis reportedly attacked Sikh restaurant owner in London, UK

A Sikh restaurant owner based in London, United Kingdom, Harman Singh Kapoor, reportedly said that he had been dealing with threats and attacks from alleged Khalistani supporters for nearly nine months. Kapoor told ANI that he was being targeted due to a video he shared discussing the Khalistani movement in the UK. Although Kapoor claimed to have reported these incidents to the police, no action has been taken against the attackers, leaving him and his family feeling unsafe.

Why does this story matter?

Aside from Canada, the UK and Australia also have a strong Khalistan lobby, as seen by the recent vandalism of Hindu temples and protests at Indian consulates. Just days ago, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped by Khalistani extremists from entering a gurdwara in Scotland's Glasgow. Many fear that the India-Canada row, which started after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, may embolden extremists.

Kapoor's video on Khalistani movement sparks controversy

Earlier this year, Kapoor posted a video about the Khalistani movement in the UK, which quickly went viral, leading to threats and attacks against him and his family, per the Hindustan Times. The attackers reportedly demanded that he take down the video, apologize, and support their cause. However, Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi for some work, said he refused to comply with their demands. This resulted in further harassment and a physical attack on February 25, 2023.

UK police's inaction raises concerns

According to Kapoor, even after reporting the incidents to the UK police, no action has been taken against the attackers. He claimed that the police were not arresting the Khalistani supporters because they are seen as political assets in the UK. This lack of action has left Kapoor and his family feeling vulnerable and questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in protecting them.

Watch: Kapoor narrating ordeal of attacks

Ongoing attacks on Kapoor's family

The attacks on Kapoor's family haven't stopped. Their vehicles were vandalized the same day Doraiswami was stopped from entering a gurdwara by Sikh activists. Charlotte Littlewood, a UK-based journalist and researcher, shared details about the ongoing attacks on social media. "Attack on...Kapoor family is ongoing. They're awaiting police as Khalistani extremists are thought to have shot at their vehicle in London," her post read. She expressed concern about extremists becoming more emboldened following the recent row between India and Canada.