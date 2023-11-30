Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:14 am Nov 30, 2023

Former United States (US) Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100 on Thursday. Kissinger served under two American presidents and left an indelible mark on US foreign policy. According to his geopolitical consulting firm, Kissinger Associates Incorporated, the former diplomat passed away at his home in Connecticut.