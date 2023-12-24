Sports Ministry suspends newly-elected Brij Bhushan aide-led WFI body

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:12 pm Dec 24, 202301:12 pm

Sports Ministry has suspended newly-elected WFI body led by Brij Bhushan aide

The Union Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry has reportedly suspended the newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body led by Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The action was taken over its "hasty" announcements of national competitions, which the ministry claimed violated the provisions of the WFI's constitution. Alleged transparency issues have also led to the move.

This came after Singh on Thursday announced the under-15 (U-15) and under-20 (U-20) national wrestling competitions would be held in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda before 2023-end. The ministry termed the decision "hasty" as it was taken without consulting the Executive Committee (EC). It cited Article XI of the WFI constitution, which mandates a 15-day notice period for EC meetings and quorum with one-third of representatives.

This comes days after top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, opposed the appointment of Singh as the WFI chief. The elections for the wrestling body president were held last week in which Singh beat Anita Sheoran, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist. Sheoran was reportedly backed by several top wrestlers, who protested earlier over allegations of Brij Bhushan sexually harassing female wrestlers.

The WFI elections—initially set for June and later for August—were delayed due to a Punjab and Haryana High Court order extending a stay until September 25. The polls were finally held on Thursday in New Delhi, wherein Singh secured 40 of 47 votes against Sheoran. Previously, he served as the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body's vice president, besides holding several WFI posts.

Following Singh's election, top wrestlers like Punia, Malikkh, and Vinesh Phogat held a press conference. Malikkh declared her retirement from wrestling in protest, describing Singh as Brij Bhushan's "business partner and a close aide." On Friday, Punia tried to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi but was stopped at Kartavya Path, where he left his Padma Shri medallion on a footpath.