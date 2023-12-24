J&K: Retired senior cop shot dead inside mosque by terrorists

A retired senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead by terrorists in the union territory's Baramulla district on Sunday morning, the police said. According to officials, the terrorists opened fire at Mohammad Shafi Mir, a retired senior superintendent of police (SSP), when he was praying at a local mosque in the Gantamulla area of the district.

