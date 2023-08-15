Monsoon fury: Landslides kill 50 in Himachal, 3 in Uttarakhand

Landslides have killed 50 people in Himachal Pradesh and 3 in Uttarakhand

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and destroying homes, killing over 50 people. According to reports, several devotees were also buried under the debris of a Shimla temple. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the Chardham yatra has been suspended for two days after three people were killed and 10 others went missing following landslides that blocked national highways connecting the religious sites.

Union Home Ministry dispatches NDRF teams for relief, rescue operations

According to PTI, Mandi remained the worst-impacted district in Himachal, with 19 people killed in rain-related events. Following the monsoon fury, the Union Home Ministry dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for relief and rescue operations. The operation was also supported by the Indian Army, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), state police, and other organizations.

Heavy rains disrupt rescue operation at Shimla temple

The heavy rain is disrupting the ongoing rescue operations in Shimla, where several individuals were trapped under the temple rubble, reported New18. Power lines damaged by landslides and toppled trees have also left some areas without power since Sunday night. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier said that nine dead bodies were found in the Shiva temple rubble in the Summer Hill area.

Soldiers supposed to participate in I-Day deployed for rescue: CM

IMD predicts heavy rains in Himachal until Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rains on Tuesday. It said a wet spell would continue in the state until Friday. Notably, the weather office forecast severe rainfall over the state on Monday, with the exception of Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges remained closed on Monday.

Landslides breach national highways in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, landslides caused by heavy rains breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines, leading to the suspension of the Chardham yatra for a duration of two days. The IMD has also issued a red alert in the state, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in six districts: Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Champawat.

Flash floods forecast in Uttarkhand areas

Furthermore, the IMD predicted a moderate risk of flash floods in a few neighborhoods of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. "There could be surface runoff and inundation in certain fully saturated soils and low-lying areas across the affected region due to expected rainfall," it said.

