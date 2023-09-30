J&K: 2 terrorists killed as police, Army foil infiltration bid

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:14 pm Sep 30, 202305:14 pm

2 terrorists killed in J&K as forces foiled infiltration bid

Security forces on Saturday claimed to have killed two terrorists during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara's Machilt sector of Jammu and Kashmir. They said a joint operation was launched by the J&K Police and the Indian Army based on intelligence inputs. The team recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistan-made pistol, and Rs. 21,000 in Pakistani currency at the scene. Meanwhile, the police said the operation was still underway.

Operation still in progress, searches continue: Police

"Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in Kumkadi area of Machil sector, 2 infiltrating militants have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress," the Kupwara Police wrote on X. Dilbag Singh, J&K Director General of Police, stated on Thursday that the security grid along the borders and in the hinterlands is vigilant and active to thwart the nefarious schemes of Pakistan-backed anti-national groups.

Kupwara Police confirmed details on X

Recent infiltration attempts on LoC

This comes just weeks after a series of infiltration attempts by terrorists in J&K. On September 16, three terrorists were killed by security forces in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, stopping an infiltration bid. During this operation, the Pakistan Army allegedly provided cover and targeted Indian Army quadcopters. Another infiltration attempt reportedly took place on September 6 along the LoC in Poonch district, which was also foiled by the Indian Army in the Mandi sub-sector.

Army bolstered counter-infiltration, surveillance efforts: Brigadier Dhillon

During a recent press briefing in Uri, Baramulla, Brigadier PMS Dhillon said that intelligence reports suggested Pakistani groups were trying to infiltrate Uri to disrupt peace in the UT of J&K. As a result, security forces bolstered their counter-infiltration and surveillance efforts, he said. Dhillon claimed the forces used under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGL), multi-grenade launchers (MGL), and rocket launchers to neutralize terrorists during these operations.

Army, police bust 2 terrorist hideouts in Pulwama

Meanwhile, two terrorist hideouts were busted on Saturday during raids in the Tral area of J&K's Pulwama﻿ district, per The Free Press Journal. The Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) reportedly acted on a tipoff and laid a cordon in the forest area of Nagbal Forest situated in Gulshanpora Tral. The operation was carried out and during the searches, two terrorist hideouts were busted. Later, the Army confirmed the busting of the terror hideouts in the south Kashmir district.