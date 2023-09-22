J&K: Mirwaiz Farooq released from house arrest; breaks into tears

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on Friday, four years after he was first detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Reports also confirmed that Farooq was allowed to participate in Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In a video, Farooq can be seen breaking into tears while delivering his sermon.

Details on Farooq's release from 'house arrest'

According to The Indian Express, Farooq's release comes just days after he petitioned the J&K High Court. Last week, the court granted the J&K administration a four-week period to come up with a response to the petition filed by the Hurriyat Conference chairman. Notably, he was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019, the same day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government bifurcated the former state of J&K into two union territories.

Farooq received permission to lead Friday prayers

Regarding his participation in Friday prayers, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid officials announced that Farooq was granted permission on Thursday. "Senior police officials visited the residence of Mirwaiz on Thursday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers," PTI quoted officials as saying.

Visuals of Farooq delivering Friday sermon

Know about Farooq's legal notice to J&K administration

On August 18, Farooq issued the J&K administration a legal notice regarding his house arrest. The Hindu reported that the notice alleged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had denied Farooq's detention. "The illegal and unwarranted detention is against the basic structure of the principles of natural justice," the notice added. Sinha denied that he was restricted, claiming he was "free to go wherever he likes." However, the deployment of a large contingent of security forces outside his home contradicted Manoj's claims.

Omar Abdulla reacts to Farooq's release

Reacting to Farooq's release, former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "I welcome the step taken by the administration in J&K to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest." "I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people & resume his social/religious responsibilities. Today eyes in Kashmir will be on the Mirwaiz as he delivers his first Friday sermon in Jamia Masjid after 2019," he added.

BJP leader reacts

The release of Farooq was also welcomed by J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, who stated that the Mirwaiz has an important role in society. "The administration took the right step. Religious leaders do benefit society by showing the youth the correct path," Andrabi told PTI. Furthermore, the BJP leader also took to X and wished him "great for the future."

Andrabi's remarks on Farooq

