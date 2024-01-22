Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, and others to attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

12:04 pm Jan 22, 2024

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is taking place on Monday in Ayodhya

The historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday is going to be a star-studded affair, with over 500 prominent figures from various fields in attendance. Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkumar Hirani, have made their way to Ayodhya for the grand event. The ceremony is being attended by other industries' actors and directors too.

Tinseltown celebrities posed for the camera

As the stars touched down at the airport, they were spotted embracing traditional attire for the auspicious occasion. Kapoor donned a dhoti, while Bhatt looked stunning in a traditional saree, accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Kaif looked radiant in a gold saree, and Kaushal looked sharp in a peach kurta pajama. Khurrana also impressed with his traditional ensemble while he was photographed at the airport.

Check the photo here

This is what Kangana Ranaut said on the occasion

Kangana Ranaut, too, has reached Ayodhya in light of the landmark day. She also partook in a yagya in a temple. While interacting with the media, she said, "I have come here to meet my Guru Rambhadracharya ji. Many priests are carrying out rituals and reciting verses in the name of Lord Hanuman. The energy here is miraculous."