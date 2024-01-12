'Raid 2': Ajay Devgn to lock horns with Riteish Deshmukh

'Raid 2': Ajay Devgn to lock horns with Riteish Deshmukh

By Aikantik Bag 12:01 pm Jan 12, 202412:01 pm

'Raid 2' is slated for 2024 release

In the time of franchises and sequels, Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as IRS Amay Patnaik in the upcoming thriller Raid 2. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial will also star Vaani Kapoor. Recently, the film went on floors and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja was present at the muhurat ceremony. Now, as per Pinkvilla, the makers have roped in Riteish Deshmukh as the menacing villain in the upcoming film.

Release date and plot of the film

Slated for a November 15, 2024 release, Raid 2 promises another thrilling take on India's black money racket. An insider revealed that Raid 2 will showcase an epic showdown between Devgn's Patnaik and Deshmukh's villainous character. "It's a performance-driven part and both the actors will indulge in heavy-duty dialogue baazi in Raid 2. Riteish is also excited to play the negative role in this sequel," the source said.

'Raid 2' is currently in the production stage

Filming for Raid 2 kicked off in Mumbai last week and will continue across various locations, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the coming months. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, the film is a Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presentation as well as a Panorama Studios Production. Alongside Singham Again, Raid 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited sequels of 2024 starring Devgn in the lead role.