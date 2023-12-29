Has Shah Rukh Khan been offered 'Dhoom 4'? Find out

Has Shah Rukh Khan been offered 'Dhoom 4'? Find out

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 07:05 pm Dec 29, 202307:05 pm

'Dhoom' is YRF's successful action-drama film franchise

Social media has been abuzz of late with rumors claiming Shah Rukh Khan was approached for Aditya Chopra's Dhoom 4. While his fans are thrilled, the latest reports have claimed the Dunki actor has not been approached for the upcoming movie. For many years, there have been talks about the fourth part of the Dhoom franchise going on floors, but nothing has been confirmed.

Why does this story matter?

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Dhoom is one of India's most loved film franchises. The original film that kickstarted the franchise was released in 2004. It starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra in the lead. While Bachchan and Chopra reprised their roles in Dhoom 2 (2006) and Dhoom 3 (2013), Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan were part of these films, respectively.

Reports of SRK's 'Dhoom 4' offer is 'unfounded'

Debunking the reports about Khan being approached for Dhoom 4, The Indian Express, quoting a source, reported that no such offer has been made to the actor yet. "The news of [Khan] starring in Dhoom 4 is unfounded. Nothing is locked yet," the source told the publication. While work on Dhoom 4 is reportedly in progress, its star cast has not been finalized.

Another actor rumored to be offered 'Dhoom 4'

Not only Khan, but another popular actor's name has been doing rounds regarding Dhoom 4 casting. As per reports, the buzz on social media is that Telugu superstar Ram Charan has also been approached for the film. While there is no official confirmation of Charan's presence in the project, too, fans will have to wait longer for the confirmed details about the film's cast.

More about SRK's work front

Last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki, Khan made a comeback this year after a four-year hiatus. Pathaan, which was released on January 25, was his first release since the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by Jawan on September 7. While the first two films were blockbuster hits, Dunki (released on December 21) has also crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the global box office.

