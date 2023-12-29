Prabhas-Maruthi film's first look, title release date are here

Prabhas-Maruthi film's first look, title release date are here

Prabhas stans, it's time to assemble! The Rebel Star is set to give us a massive treat on Pongal, making sure to start the year with a blast. People Media Factory has revealed exciting details about the pan-Indian superstar's next film directed by Maruthi. It announced that the first look and title of the movie will be unveiled during the Sankranti festival in January 2024. The production house also released a pre-look poster showcasing a striking silhouette of Prabhas.

More about the project

Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his latest hit, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film continues to dominate the box office despite competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. He has two thrilling projects lined up, including Kalki 2898 AD, besides the highly anticipated, untitled collaboration with director Maruthi under People Media Factory. This upcoming film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla.

