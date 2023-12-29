Thalapathy Vijay attacked with slipper at Vijayakant's funeral, actor unhurt

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Thalapathy Vijay attacked with slipper at Vijayakant's funeral, actor unhurt

By Namrata Ganguly 05:43 pm Dec 29, 202305:43 pm

Video of slipper attack on Thalapathy Vijay has gone viral

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay was attacked with a slipper at actor-turned-politician Vijayakant's funeral in Chennai on Friday. He was returning after paying respects to the late actor when the assault took place. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and is being widely condemned by netizens and fans. Here's what transpired during the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder's funeral.

2/3

Viral video of slipper attack on Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay was hit by a flying slipper as he was walking through a crowd of fans in a video that went viral online. He was coming back to his car after attending the funeral. After the incident, Vijay is seen not looking back while a person accompanying the actor throws the slipper back in the direction it came from. The attacker is yet unidentified.

3/3

Twitter Post