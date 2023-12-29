'What's Putra Moh?' Saif stuns Sharmila on 'KWK,' gets trolled

'What's Putra Moh?' Saif stuns Sharmila on 'KWK,' gets trolled

'Koffee With Karan' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee With Karan is known for exploring the unknown sides of Tinseltown. In the show's latest episode, Saif Ali Khan faced an embarrassing moment when he failed to comprehend the meaning of Putra Moh, a basic Hindi term. The incident unfolded when his mother, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, used the phrase to describe the bond a mother's bond with her son. Ali Khan's confusion sparked widespread criticism; netizens slammed him for not knowing Hindi despite being a Hindi film actor.

Tagore explains 'Putra Moh' to Ali Khan and Johar

In the episode, as Ali Khan inquired about the meaning of Putra Moh and wondered if it was Bengali, Tagore responded, "Excuse me, you are a Hindi actor." She then patiently clarified that Putra means son and Moh denotes attachment. Despite being a prominent Hindi actor and filmmaker, Ali Khan and host Karan Johar seemed to struggle with the basics of the language, leaving Tagore and viewers astonished.

Ali Khan is being trolled for his lack of knowledge

Social media users were quick to voice their disappointment over Ali Khan's lack of understanding of basic Hindi. One user tweeted, "Moh is not Gulmohar dear Hindi actor. Moh means attachment as in Moh Maya, Ye Moh Moh ke dhaage (sic)." Another wrote, "I would have smacked him on TV if my son was an acclaimed Hindi movie actor and he acted dumb like that." Numerous others chimed in with similar sentiments.

