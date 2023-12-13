'First Act' trailer: Darsheel-Jugal-Sarika open up about child actors' reality

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'First Act' trailer: Darsheel-Jugal-Sarika open up about child actors' reality

By Aikantik Bag 03:53 pm Dec 13, 202303:53 pm

'First Act' starts streaming on Friday

From Bicycle Thieves to Pather Panchali to Taare Zameen Par, all these films are connected by a common thread: child actors. Apart from the glamor, there lies a struggle and an eroding childhood in these actors. Now, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming six-part docu-series, First Act, which explores the lives of and the challenges faced by child actors and their parents. The series is set to start streaming on Friday.

2/3

More about the docu-series

The Deepa Bhatia directorial examines how children decide to pursue acting careers and balance school and other endeavors. The trailer showcases several child actors discussing experiences in the industry. Veteran actor Sarika remembered never having a day off: "I was one of those child actors who did lots of work. There was never a day off." The docu-series also stars Jugal Hansraj (Masoom, 1983) and Darsheel Safary (Taare Zameen Par, 2007). Amol Gupte serves as the creator.

3/3

Twitter Post