'Jolly LLB 3': Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi to film this summer

Jan 02, 2024

'Jolly LLB 3' will go on floors in May 2024

Get ready for a legal showdown, as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are about to start filming Jolly LLB 3! According to Pinkvilla, the dynamic duo will reprise their roles as Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra and Jagdish Tyagi under the direction of Subhash Kapoor. The highly anticipated third installment of the hit franchise is set to begin production in May 2024 with a power-packed schedule.

Makers are currently working on the title of the film

Fans are in for a treat as the upcoming film will feature a face-off between the two Jollys, played by Kumar and Warsi. An insider shared, "It's basically Jolly vs Jolly and the entire cast is excited to start shooting for this ambitious film for the Jolly LLB franchise." Reportedly, the team is currently debating between two titles - Jolly LLB 3 or Jolly vs Jolly - with a decision to be reached soon.

Production and cast details

Kapoor is currently busy scouting locations and finalizing the cast. In addition to Kumar and Warsi, Saurabh Shukla will return in a key role as the judge, just like in the previous two films. The source revealed, "He plans to shoot a part of the film in Jaipur and is at present on the verge of locking the locations of the shoot." While plot details remain under wraps, we can expect another gripping case with a humorous twist.