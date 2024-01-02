'Saindhav' trailer launch event ticketing details are here

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Saindhav' trailer launch event ticketing details are here

By Aikantik Bag 04:24 pm Jan 02, 202404:24 pm

'Saindhav' releases on January 13

Venkatesh Daggubati is a household name in Telugu films and the actor is gearing up for the release of the actioner titled Saindhav. The film has been in the buzz and after an impactful teaser, the makers are set to unveil the trailer on Wednesday. The grand event will take place at RK Complex in Hyderabad. We are here with the ticketing details.

2/3

More about the film

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted about the same and wrote, "Brace yourselves for a mass and action-packed explosion at the Grand Trailer Launch Event of #SAINDHAV Tomorrow @ 10AM RK Cineplex, HYDBook your free passes http://youwemedia.com" The movie is slated for a January 13 release. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash in key roles.

3/3

Twitter Post