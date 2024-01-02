Ira-Nupur wedding: Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta clicked at 'haldi' ceremony

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:55 pm Jan 02, 202403:55 pm

Ira Khan and her beau Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married on Wednesday

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, is all set to get married to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday. The haldi ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding event, is scheduled to place on Tuesday in Mumbai. Aamir's second wife, Kiran Rao, and Dutta were seen arriving at the venue for the celebration, donning traditional Maharashtrian sarees.

Why does this story matter?

Khan and Shikhare's wedding will mark the first celebrity wedding in the year 2024. The couple, who dated for a few years, got engaged in September 2022, following which a grand party was organized for friends and family. Khan and Shikhare had kept their relationship under wraps for long. However, they made it official when Shikhare proposed to his lady love at one of his cycling events in Italy, a video of which was shared by Khan on Instagram.

This is what the groom-to-be wore

Rao looked stunning in a purple Maharashtrian-style Nauvari (nine-yard) saree, adorned with mogra (jasmine) flowers in her hair. She was spotted hugging a close relative and waving to the paparazzi as she left the venue. Dutta also draped a green saree in a similar style and was seen conversing with guests near the entrance. Shikhare, the groom-to-be, arrived with his family, wearing a vibrant red kurta paired with a white pajama.

Shikhare is all set for his 'haldi' ceremony

Rao's stunning look in a traditional Nauvari saree

Glimpses of pre-wedding festivities were shared on Instagram

On her Instagram account, Khan has been giving glimpses into her wedding preparations. She previously shared pictures from her Kelvan ceremony, where loved ones enjoyed a traditional meal served on banana leaves. In a video, Khan excitedly said, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?" The couple's one-of-a-kind wedding invitations included custom-designed puzzles and a head massager.

Grand wedding reception to follow the intimate ceremony

The couple will be tying the knot on Wednesday as per Maharashtrian traditions. As per an India Today report, following their intimate wedding ceremony, Khan and Shikhare will host a grand reception in Mumbai. The event is expected to occur after January 10 and will be attended by numerous Bollywood stars. There are also reports that two receptions will be hosted for the couple in Jaipur and Delhi between January 6 and January 10.