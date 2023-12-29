Ira-Nupur to host wedding receptions in Delhi, Jaipur: Report

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Ira-Nupur to host wedding receptions in Delhi, Jaipur: Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:20 pm Dec 29, 202311:20 pm

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is set to tie the knot with fiancé Nupur Shikhare on January 3

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan, and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare are gearing up for their January 3 (Wednesday) wedding at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The lovebirds got engaged in Italy last September and later celebrated with a cozy engagement party attended by close friends and family months later. The upcoming nuptials have stirred excitement among fans and Bollywood insiders alike.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

After being in a relationship since around 2020, the soon-to-be husband and wife decided to take a step forward now by tying the know. Earlier, while reports about their relationship continued to do rounds, Ira reportedly made it official on social media about two years later. Shikhare also went down on his knee to propose to Ira in September 2022 during one of his cycling events. A video of the same was shared by Ira on her social media handle.

3/5

Couple to fly out after wedding for lavish receptions

According to a report in News18, the couple is planning to throw two lavish reception parties after exchanging the vows. The receptions will reportedly be held in Delhi and Jaipur, Rajasthan, between January 6 and January 10. The report further said that Aamir has been personally inviting his film industry friends to join the festivities. Although some actors may not be able to attend the wedding, they are expected to attend the couple's Jaipur reception.

4/5

Ira-Nupur to get married per Maharashtrian traditions

The report, quoting a source, claimed that Ira and Shikhare will have a Maharashtrian-style wedding to honor the latter's roots. Reportedly, the couple also recently went out for wedding jewelry shopping at a renowned store in Mumbai's Matunga, known for its traditional designs. As for the wedding menu, guests will be served a diverse array of mouthwatering dishes.

5/5

How their relationship started

Ira and Shikhare's love story blossomed during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when Ira moved into her father's home. Shikhare, a fitness trainer, initially assisted Ira with her workout routine, but their connection deepened through meaningful conversations, eventually leading to a romantic relationship. Fans and the Bollywood community eagerly anticipate the upcoming wedding and receptions as they celebrate this beautiful union.