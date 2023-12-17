Alia Bhatt shares daughter Raha's nicknames, talks about separation anxiety

Alia Bhatt held an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram on Sunday

Alia Bhatt held an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram on Sunday, where she discussed several things with her fans. She also unveiled some never-seen-before photos. Out of the many things she spoke about, the most striking ones were her daughter Raha's nicknames, her response to anxiety and the way she deals with it, and the separation anxiety she experiences while being away from Raha. Glance over the highlights from her AMA session.

These are some of Raha's nicknames

One of the first questions the Student of the Year actor was asked on Sunday was about Raha's nicknames. The actor-producer replied, "Rahu, Rara, Lollipop (to name a few)." Speaking of separation anxiety vis-a-vis her daughter, she reflected, "It's never easy leaving her." "But I guess that'll take a while to change. Knowing she's with family even when I'm away makes me feel less guilty somehow," Bhatt added.

Bhatt on dealing with anxiety

During the AMA session, a fan inquired about how Bhatt copes with anxiety. She replied, "I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over. " "So prior to any of these moments, I just try and be aware of it...if it's too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good," she added.

Need some gym motivation? Seek Bhatt's advice

Bhatt also took this opportunity to give us some fitness goals. Responding to a question about her workout routine, she replied, "I work out 6 days a week!" "I do strength training 4 times a week and yoga/pilates along with some steady state cardio the rest of the week." "But I am always mixing it up cause you don't want [your] body to get [too] used to anything," she said.

Career: Bhatt's upcoming films

Currently, Bhatt is busy filming her upcoming movie, Jigra, helmed by Monica, O My Darling fame Vasan Bala. Other than that, she has reportedly also come aboard a Yash Raj Films spy thriller and might collaborate with Hansal Mehta for journalist Barkha Dutt's biopic. She'll also reprise her role as Isha in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev; it hasn't yet gone on floors. She was last seen in Karan Johar's critically and commercially successful Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

