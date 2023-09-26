Threads account deletion feature coming by December, says Meta

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023 | 08:12 pm 2 min read

Threads is struggling with declining popularity

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is planning to roll out a separate account deletion feature for its text-based social network, Threads, by December. This comes after users criticized the inability to delete their Threads account without also deleting their Instagram account. The company is aiming to address these concerns and improve the user experience on the platform.

Overcoming technical challenges for deletion

Meta's chief privacy officer for product, Michel Protti, explained that the company faced technical challenges in separating Threads and Instagram accounts at launch. However, they are now working on introducing the actual deletion feature for Threads. Users will soon be able to delete their Threads accounts without losing their Instagram accounts, ensuring they can exercise their deletion rights more effectively.

Despite reaching 100 million sign-ups in July, Threads has seen a decline in popularity, with only 23.7 million monthly active users in the US. The platform currently ranks below Reddit and X in terms of user base. Although Meta has introduced facilities such as a following feed, a web app, and full-text search, engagement levels have not met the company's expectations.

Meta's plans to boost Threads engagement

To improve engagement on Threads, Meta is working on better recommendations for accounts, making messaging easier, and building an edit button for posts. The company is also exploring integration with the Fediverse, a decentralized social network. By addressing user concerns and enhancing the platform's features, Meta hopes to boost the popularity of its text-based social network, Threads.

