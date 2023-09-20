Meta now offers a paid verification badge for business accounts

Technology

Meta now offers a paid verification badge for business accounts

Written by Rishabh Raj September 20, 2023 | 12:51 pm 2 min read

Verified businesses will receive better placement in search results (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta has announced the expansion of its Meta Verified program to businesses, following its initial launch for creators in March. The verification program will be tested on Facebook and Instagram with select merchants in certain countries, with plans to extend it to WhatsApp at a later stage. Businesses in the US can subscribe to Meta Verified, with a monthly fee of $21.99 per Facebook page or Instagram account, or $34.99 for both platforms. Pricing for WhatsApp verification remains undisclosed.

Benefits and features for verified businesses

Meta Verified for Businesses offers a badge, improved reach, and impersonation protection, similar to the verification program for creators. Verified businesses will receive better placement in search results and be recommended to users in a new carousel called "Recommended Meta Verified Businesses" within the feed. To purchase subscriptions, businesses must meet eligibility criteria such as phone, email, or domain name verification and maintain minimum activity on their pages or Instagram accounts.

WhatsApp verification program in development

Meta is also working on a verified program for businesses on WhatsApp. While testing is set to begin in the future, some features have been revealed, including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp-based web page that is searchable. Verification will also enable multi-device support for up to 10 devices for business accounts, making it easier for multiple people to manage customer inquiries and orders.

Comparing Meta Verified with rivals

Meta initially priced subscriptions higher than X's (formerly Twitter) $8 per month paid subscription. However, X's business verification offering currently costs $1,000 per month for a base subscription and $50 per month for each affiliated account. This makes Meta Verified a more affordable option for smaller organizations. Meta Verified for Business will roll out in select markets within the next few weeks, but no release date has been announced for WhatsApp business verification.

Share this timeline