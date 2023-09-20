Mexican doctors reveal test results of alleged 'alien' corpses

Technology

Mexican doctors reveal test results of alleged 'alien' corpses

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 12:05 pm 3 min read

The alleged 'alien' remains were presented to Mexico's Congress last week

The findings of extensive tests conducted on two alleged "non-human being" remains in Mexico, suggest they were not manipulated. The 'alien' corpses were presented to the Mexican Congress last week by UFO journalist Jaime Maussan. Now, Mexican doctors say there is "no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls." The tests were performed at the Noor Clinic and the entire proceedings were live-streamed on Maussan's YouTube channel.

The alien corpses appear humanoid

The 'alien' specimens are small in size and chalky in color. They reportedly have elongated heads with three fingers on each hand and appear humanoid in shape, with two arms and legs. Maussan claimed the specimens had strong, light bones and no teeth, with implants of cadmium and osmium-one of Earth's scarcest elements. He also testified almost one-third of their DNA is "unknown" and not part of "our terrestrial evolution." Maussan is well-known for his decade-long investigations into alien phenomena.

One species was 'biological' and 'in gestation'

Jose Zalce Benitez, director of the Health Sciences Research Institute in the Mexican Navy's office, stated the studies proved the specimens belonged to a single skeleton and were not assembled with human objects. He stated that one species "was alive, was intact, was biological, and was in gestation." Large lumps were found inside its abdomen, which could possibly be eggs. Previously conducted carbon testing on the alleged alien corpses revealed they are approximately 1,000 years old.

Mexico is considering to pass the Aerial Space Protection Law

Furthermore, Julieta Fierro, a scientist at Mexico's National Autonomous University's Institute of Astronomy, also stated that none of the evidence shows "anything mysterious or non-existent on Earth." That said, the alleged alien corpses presented to Mexico's Congress have left politicians with "thoughts" and "concerns" as they consider passing the Aerial Space Protection Law. If passed, Mexico would become the first country in the world to acknowledge the presence of aliens on the planet.

The alien corpses have evoked skepticism among experts

Many experts, however, have expressed skepticism, stating that mummified remains claimed to be aliens are often just modified human bodies. They say smaller ones, like those presented in Mexico, are bodies assembled with animal and human bones. Among the skeptics is physics professor Brian Cox, who has called for a sample to be sent to biological tech company 23andMe for independent verification. "It's very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us," he said.

Share this timeline