Will Yash have a cameo in Prabhas's 'Salaar'? Producer reveals

By Aikantik Bag 12:38 pm Dec 14, 202312:38 pm

'Salaar' releases on December 22

Rebel Star Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following and even after a stringent of flops, fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming actioner Salaar. As the release date is knocking on the door, fans are anticipating a power-packed cameo of Rocking Star Yash as Rocky from KGF. Now, the makers have cleared the speculations. In a conversation with India Today, producer Vijay Kiragandur slammed the rumors surrounding Yash's cameo.

From where the rumor started

Kiragandur stated, "I think Prashanth has clarified already that there is no link (between KGF and Salaar). There's no cameo in the movie. So that is not true." The speculation began after child singer Theertha Subhash mistakenly mentioned Yash's involvement in the film. She later clarified her statement in a post, explaining that she had assumed Yash would be in Salaar due to the film's connection with the KGF team.

Salaar received an 'A' certificate

Hold on to your seats, as Salaar has received an 'A' certificate from the censor board for its intense action sequences. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Sriya Reddy, among others. It will be interesting to see if Salaar can break Animal's record box office collection as an A-rated film. The movie is pitted against Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office.