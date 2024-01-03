Box office collection: 'Dunki' surpasses Rs. 200cr mark in India

Box office collection: 'Dunki' surpasses Rs. 200cr mark in India

By Aikantik Bag 09:12 am Jan 03, 2024

'Dunki' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is the actor of the year 2023 by delivering three back-to-back money-spinners at the box office. The recently released dramedy Dunki garnered mixed responses from critics and viewers. It is undergoing a tumultuous journey at the box office too. The movie has surpassed the coveted Rs. 400 crore mark globally and is currently seeking stability on weekdays.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 3.85 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 200.62 crore in India. Despite being pitted against Salaar, the film has emerged to be quite successful. The ensemble cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

