Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' gets sidelined after 'Dunki' release

By Aikantik Bag 03:13 pm Dec 22, 202303:13 pm

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

When a big Bollywood tent pole hits the screens, the other films usually get sidelined, and now, Sam Bahadur has fallen prey to the same. The mid-budget film saw decent earnings and surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. But amid Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki wave, the Meghna Gulzar directorial witnessed a huge dip and might struggle to survive at the box office.

Needs commercial boost to sustain in theaters

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal starrer earned a mere Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 81.9 crore in India. Clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, the film received mixed reviews and witnessed stable numbers on the commercial front. The film's cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others.

