Emraan Hashmi to star in Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3': Reports

By Aikantik Bag 01:41 pm Jan 11, 202401:41 pm

Emraan Hashmi might star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most adept actors who has proved his mettle time and again. The actor has been experimenting a lot in recent years and donning varied shades of characters. His recent portrayal of the antagonist in Tiger 3 was praised by viewers. Now, reports are rife that Hashmi is in talks with Farhan Akhtar for Don 3.

Tentative release date of the film

While nothing has been confirmed by the makers or the actor, the speculation started after the Shanghai actor was spotted entering Akhtar's Excel Entertainment office. Industry reports suggest that Hashmi will be roped in as the antagonist in Don 3. The highly anticipated third installment will be headlined by Ranveer Singh and it will mark the reboot of the cult franchise. Reportedly, the movie is slated for a 2025 release.

More about Akhtar's 'Don' franchise

Way back in time, Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani obtained the rights to the original 1978 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and remade it with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead as Don (2006) and a sequel Don 2 (2011). Both films became hits and Khan's portrayal became an immortal part of Indian pop culture. Boman Irani donned the antagonist's role in the two installments, hence it will be interesting to see Hashmi get into Irani's shoes for the upcoming action thriller.