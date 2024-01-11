Tota Roy Chowdhury lauds Karan Johar's fight against negativity

By Aikantik Bag 01:13 pm Jan 11, 202401:13 pm

Tota Roy Chowdhury opens up about Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the most talked about celebrities in Bollywood. The director-producer has borne the brunt of several controversies. Now, actor Tota Roy Chowdhury, known pan-India for his portrayal of Chondon Chatterjee in Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has opened up about his perception of the director. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Roy Chowdhury called him a "lovely human being."

Roy Chowdhury's take on Johar

Roy Chowdhury elucidated the reality of Johar and said, "He is one of the kindest and nicest people I have ever met. He is such a lovely human being. He never shouts on sets. He would always coax his actors. He would help his actors and handhold them to actualize their characters." The Feluda actor also spoke about Johar's undying fight against negativity.

'Had I faced such negativity, I'd have been very bitter'

Roy Chowdhury complimented him and stated, "All this negativity couldn't change him as a person. He is the same kind of person that he has always been. Had I faced any such negativity, I would have been very bitter, but he is not bitter at all. He is happy and calm." He also stated Johar's "democratic" way of treating his actors on sets.