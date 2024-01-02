'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar Faruqui-Arun Mashettey lock horns over nominations

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar Faruqui-Arun Mashettey lock horns over nominations

By Aikantik Bag 12:52 pm Jan 02, 202412:52 pm

Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashettey nominate each other leading to a verbal clash

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and talked about reality shows in India and the ongoing 17th season is all about spice and sass! With every passing day, the Bigg Boss house is witnessing several clashes. A new promotional snippet showcased comedian Munawar Faruqui and YouTuber Arun Mashettey locking horns verbally regarding the nominations. Fans are anticipating a tumultuous week ahead.

2/3

More about the clash

The snippet showcases Mashettey nominating Faruqui and terming him "zero." As they both engage in a spat, the duo comes face to face hinting at a fiery exchange. As they nominate each other, fan wars have already taken over social media with Faruqui trending on X (formerly Twitter). The episode will be streaming on Tuesday on Colors TV and JioCinema.

3/3

Twitter Post