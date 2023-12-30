Ranbir to SRK: X users debate best performers of 2023

By Isha Sharma

Who was your favorite actor in 2023?

Each year, the Indian film industry provides us with several striking performances that stay with us for months after we watch a movie. Actors infuse charm and charisma into their roles, and the silver screen lights up with their artistic caliber. The year 2023—with memorable films released each month—was no different. In this context, X users are discussing standout 2023 performances. Take a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and SRK are the winners

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan seem to be the winners of this debate—triggered by Amazon Prime Video's question on X. Their performances in Animal and Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, respectively, turned out to be game-changers. While Kapoor dons different shades in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial yet engaging Animal, SRK has had a successful year with three back-to-back releases separated by a few months.

Some other answers in the discussion

In addition to these two Hindi cinema titans, other responses include Thalapathy Vijay in Leo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan II, and Kavin in Dada. Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Siddharth in Chithha, Sivakarthikeyan in Maaveeran, Raghava Lawrence in Jigarthanda Double X, Raj B Shetty in Toby, Vishal in Mark Antony, and Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, etc. were also among the responses.

Take a look at the discussion here

Other acclaimed films of 2023: Hindi

Among the other 2023 Hindi films that gained the spotlight were 12th Fail (Disney+ Hotstar), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Amazon Prime Video), and Three of Us (Netflix). Gulmohar (Disney+ Hotstar), Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (ZEE5), OMG 2 (Netflix), Dream Girl 2 (Netflix), Gadar 2 (ZEE5), Jaane Jaan (Netflix), Khufiya (Netflix), Kathal (Netflix), and Zwigato (not on streaming yet) also received acclaim.

Best of South Indian cinema this year

Coming to South Indian cinema, some of the most acclaimed 2023 films were Leo (streaming on Netflix), Jailer (Amazon Prime Video), Salaar (in theaters), Hi Nanna (out on Netflix from January 4), and Dasara (on Netflix). Ponniyin Selvan II (streaming on Prime Video), Falimy (on Disney+ Hotstar), Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (Netflix), 2018 (available on SonyLIV), among many other South Indian films garnered praise.

Notable performances by female actors in 2023

Though X users' responses included select female actors' names, 2023 was a splendid opportunity for them. Among them were Ratna Pathak Shah in Dhak Dhak, Sanya Malhotra in Kathal, Nayanthara in Jawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan, Shahana Goswami in Zwigato, Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar, Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Yami Gautam in OMG 2, and Medha Shankar in 12th Fail.