Bhojpuri actor Brijesh Tripathi dies: Reflecting on his best works

Dec 18, 2023

Bhojpuri film world mourns the loss of Brijesh Tripathi

The Bhojpuri film industry is mourning the loss of acclaimed actor Brijesh Tripathi, who reportedly died of a heart attack on Sunday. Tripathi, known for his roles in movies like Gharwali Baharwali had been battling dengue and was receiving treatment at a Meerut hospital. After being discharged, he returned to Mumbai, where he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. We reflect on his noteworthy contributions to Indian cinema.

Tripathi's career spanned over four decades

Tripathi began his acting career in 1979 with the film Saiya Tohare Kaaran and transitioned to Hindi cinema with Taxi Chor in 1980, featuring Mithun Chakraborty. Before making a mark in the Bhojpuri industry, he appeared in several Bollywood films and TV series. Significantly, Tripathi shared the screen with renowned actors like Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rajinikanth, among others.

Contributions to Bhojpuri cinema: He was exceptional in negative roles

Throughout his career, Tripathi collaborated with Bhojpuri film industry giants such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Khesari Lal Yadav. He showcased his versatility in notable projects like Devra Bhail Deewana. Apart from Hindi films like Gupt, No Entry and Mohra, Tripathi's breakthrough performance came in the film Om, earning him widespread praise. He particularly shined in negative roles, too.

'Driver Raja,' 'Priya Chandani': Actor's other notable projects

Tripathi reportedly joined the industry with the support of a friend and relocated to Mumbai, where his family played a pivotal role in his journey. He made an indelible mark with over 250 films in Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema, including notable works like Hamar Bodyguard Shiva, Driver Raja, and Piya Chandani.

'His departure is the departure of an era'

The untimely death of Tripathi has left the Bhojpuri film community in mourning. Actor and Gorakhpur MP Kishan, who worked with Tripathi in about 100 films, said, "His departure is the departure of an era from the Bhojpuri film industry. May God adorn his virtuous soul with the highest honor from heaven." The beloved actor's final rites took place on Monday.