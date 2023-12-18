'Falimy' review: Basil Joseph starrer is funny, sentimental, and heartening

By Isha Sharma 05:36 pm Dec 18, 2023

'Falimy' on Disney+ Hotstar review

Basil Joseph starrer Falimy (originally in Malayalam with selected segments in Hindi) was released in the theaters in November and made its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday. Directed and co-written by Nithish Sahadev, Falimy proves why Malayalam movies are miles ahead of their counterparts in other languages, and its simplistic, straightforward storyline is wet with hilarious moments along with strong emotional undercurrents.

The plot of 'Falimy'

Falimy follows the life of a Kerala-based family, where everyone is slowly surrendering to their problems. Janardhanan lives with his son Chandran and his family, and desperately—and stubbornly—wants to visit Varanasi once, but his plans have repeatedly failed. However, his grandson Anoop (Joseph) volunteers to honor his wish and the entire family leaves for Varanasi, with the trip turning out to be absolutely nightmarish.

Situational humor is its strongest point

I distinctly remember the first scene from Falimy that evoked laughter out of me—Joseph's first shot, with an emotion of surrender plastered across his face. This situational humor reverberates throughout and is present across scenes that may appear trivial otherwise. Take, for instance, Anoop struggling to speak to his fiancée while cleaning his water tank, or calling Hindi our "mother tongue" while in UP.

It balances comedy with drama

Initially, I felt Falimy was unsuccessfully and hurriedly trying to mix and match various genres, but fortunately, those knots untangled over the first 20 minutes or so. Its dramatic, dysfunctional family representation also took me back to Kapoor & Sons, though here, the drama is balanced expertly by smart comedic elements that keep the film on track. Never a dull moment while watching it.

The recurring motif of leaving home

Janardhanan trying to leave becomes a larger motif for everyone—Chandran doesn't earn and is berated by his family, Anoop is coming to terms with a broken relationship, his mother Rema toils hard both at home and outside, and Anoop's brother Abhi desperately wants to study abroad. Thus, Janardhanan is not the only one trying to escape reality; in a way, everyone is.

The journey is actually a gaze inward

Spending a few days in Varanasi has always been the grandfather's dream and this journey is not merely literal. The trip becomes a gaze inward for everyone, and everyone's insecurities and guilt swim to the surface; it's at this point that they realize their shortcomings. The larger meaning, of course, lies in the fact that Varanasi is considered the end of one's mortal journey.

Focus closely on the dialogues

One of the strongest merits of Falimy is how it portrays generation gap and the (lack of) connection between the family members, especially the three generations of men—Janardhanan (grandfather), Chandran (father), and Anoop (son). Anoop, for instance, while introducing his parents, says, "This is my mother, this is my grandfather, and this...a father." A father, not "my" father, signifying the chasm that divides them.

Other distinctive merits of the comedy-drama

Falimy has a measured, confident pace, and teems with several surprises up its sleeve, so scenes flow naturally from one to the other. As is the case with other Malayalam films, it is highly steeped in authenticity and originality, and some of its parts—which may have seemed forced in other films—work exceedingly well in this script. It's refreshing, entertaining, and delightful.

Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages

While I think the film could have done without some slow-motion shots and some unnecessary long-drawn sequences, that does not, at all, take away from the humorous sheen of the comedy-drama. It's funny without being jarring, doesn't rely on slapstick, and its characters feel real. If you watch closely, maybe you will find your own family's representation onscreen. Strongly recommended. Verdict: 3.5/5.