'Ugly Christmas clash': Prashanth Neel expresses displeasure on 'Salaar-Dunki' clash

By Tanvi Gupta 08:00 pm Dec 30, 202308:00 pm

Prashanth Neel addresses audience feedback

Prashant Neel has struck gold again with his latest offering, Salaar. Released on December 22, the film generated a box office storm with a domestic collection of Rs. 318.23 crore in eight days. Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's much-discussed Dunki, Neel, in a recent interview, has dismissed any conflict between the two films. He further expressed discontent with the "negativity surrounding their Christmas clash." Neel separately also provided insights into the audience's response to Salaar's complex storyline.

'We are not trying to compete with one another'

Discussing the social media war between fans of Salaar and Dunki, Neel, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you." "It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together," he added. He emphasized Khan and Prabhas are huge in Indian cinema and deserve respect.

Neel counters accusations on 'Salaar's film collections

Regarding accusations of misrepresenting Salaar's box office collections, Neel stated, "I don't think the audience is that foolish also for us to take them for granted and do something like this. The misrepresentation, they are hearsay." He believes such negativity will eventually die down and reiterated that it is not about Salaar versus Dunki but rather Dunki and Salaar coexisting in the entertainment space.

What Neel said about 'Salaar's complex storyline

Separately, on Salaar's complex storyline, the filmmaker explained to Pinkvilla that it is just the first three hours of a six-hour movie. He said, "When Salaar 2 comes out, that will make a lot of sense to you." Neel added that he is driven by the story and not trying to make something complex for the audience, promising that the characters would make more sense after part two is released.

What is the plot of 'Salaar'?

Salaar unfolds in Khansaar, a fictional city governed by ruthless crime lords. Varadha Raja Mannar, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is determined to seize control of the city at any cost. However, his friend Deva/Salaar, played by Prabhas, transforms into an adversary in this intense battle for lordship.

Despite feedback, Neel will 'not change anything' in 'Salaar 2'

Despite feedback about Salaar's complexity, Neel remains firm in his decision not to change anything about part two. He stated, "I won't change the story. I am not going to change one bit because of the feedback that I have gotten. I have already followed the story, and as a director, it is my job to narrate a story the way it is written." He guaranteed that they would complete the story as intended.