Is Lee Naeun dating PSG's Lee Kang-in? Actor's agency reveals
South Korean actor and former APRIL member Lee Naeun has put to rest rumors of dating football player Lee Kang-in. The Fact recently published photos of the pair allegedly on dates in November 2023, even showing Kang-in visiting Lee's home. In response, Lee's agency, Namoo Actors released a statement clarifying the nature of their relationship.
'Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in are only acquaintances'
Namoo Actors's official release stated, "Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in are only acquaintances. They are not in a relationship." Ever since the report emerged, fans have been gushing about the same on social media. With the clarification, the fans expressed their gratitude to the agency for debunking the rumors.
Careers of Lee and Kang-in
Both Lee and Kang-in remain focused on their respective careers, according to their agencies. Lee is currently gearing up for her role in the drama Flex x Cop, while Kang-in serves as a midfielder for the South Korean national football team and represents Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.