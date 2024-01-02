Is Lee Naeun dating PSG's Lee Kang-in? Actor's agency reveals

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Is Lee Naeun dating PSG's Lee Kang-in? Actor's agency reveals

By Aikantik Bag 11:13 am Jan 02, 202411:13 am

Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in are only acquaintances

South Korean actor and former APRIL member Lee Naeun has put to rest rumors of dating football player Lee Kang-in. The Fact recently published photos of the pair allegedly on dates in November 2023, even showing Kang-in visiting Lee's home. In response, Lee's agency, Namoo Actors released a statement clarifying the nature of their relationship.

2/3

'Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in are only acquaintances'

Namoo Actors's official release stated, "Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in are only acquaintances. They are not in a relationship." Ever since the report emerged, fans have been gushing about the same on social media. With the clarification, the fans expressed their gratitude to the agency for debunking the rumors.

3/3

Careers of Lee and Kang-in

Both Lee and Kang-in remain focused on their respective careers, according to their agencies. Lee is currently gearing up for her role in the drama Flex x Cop, while Kang-in serves as a midfielder for the South Korean national football team and represents Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.